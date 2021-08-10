Trevor Noah mocked as 'Cuomosexual' clip resurfaces following Cuomo's resignation

Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah was mocked on Twitter after an old clip of him praising New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The clip resurfaced on Tuesday after Cuomo announced his resignation amid a scathing investigation into 11 sexual harassment allegations.

In response to the news of Cuomo's resignation, Noah tweeted "New York has successfully flattened the perv."

The tweet was followed by mockery along with critics posting a clip from April 2020 where Noah joked his Tinder profile lists him as a "Cuomosexual."

"Yeah. People online are falling in love with him. And I’m not gonna lie. Those people include me. My Tinder profile now lists me as Cuomo-sexual," Noah said.

New York Post reporter Jon Levine retweeted the original video with the caption "Your moment of zen."

"Is Trevor Noah still a #Cuomosexual?" writer Carmine Sabia tweeted.

Newsbusters Associate Editor Scott Whitlock asked "Do you think Trevor Noah's Tinder profile still lists him as a ‘Cuomosexual?’"

Noah was one of the many celebrities who declared themselves to be "Cuomosexual" and having a crush on Gov. Cuomo during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen DeGeneres also coined the term "Cuomosexual" in an April 2020 show, asking the governor himself "Can I say that I am a Cuomosexual? We know that that’s going around, that people are saying they’re Cuomosexuals?"

Noah also appeared on Ellen's show where he explained his use of the term "Cuomosexual" to express his admiration for Cuomo.

"Everyone should be a Cuomosexual in that way. You should love a leader who engages the people and remembers that they’re serving the people as opposed to the people working for them. Any leader doing that in a crisis, I applaud them," Noah said.

Comedian Chelsea Handler published a "Vogue" letter titled "Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want To Be Your First Lady." In an October 2020 HBO Max special "Evolution," Handler also admitted that she even asked Cuomo on a date, though claiming "He blew me off." She denounced Cuomo on July 8, 2021 following his growing sexual harassment scandals.

"I found out all the stuff we found out about him … and I thought, well, I guess, this is a guy that doesn’t like it offered up. So my crush with him is, yes, O-V-E-R," Handler said.

Several celebrities including Ben Stiller, Cher, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, and Sarah Silverman also voiced their support and admiration for Cuomo throughout 2020.

Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday which will take effect in two weeks. This followed a bombshell report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James which detailed 11 accusations of the governor sexually harassing women from 2013 to 2020.