Trans activist clashes with Dr. Phil, claiming it is 'dangerous' to test athletes to ensure they aren't males

A transgender activist grew visibly angry with talk show host Dr. Phil after he used charts to show that biologically-male athletes have physical advantages over biological women.

America has been in a long political battle over whether athletes born as biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Most recently, politicians have feuded over the Save Women's Sports Act that would ban trans athletes from women's sports.

Dr. Phil spoke with a transgender activist named Blossom, who argued in favor of transgender women being included in women’s sports. The activist argued that even people of the same biological sex may vary in terms of chemistry and bone density, and that all in all, this entire controversy is being stirred up over a statistically tiny number of transgender athletes.

"I think it's very dangerous when we put all women in a position to be tested to prove that they're not trans, and that executive order that Donald Trump signed is nothing more than waste and fraud, in my opinion," the activist said.

MAINE GIRL INVOLVED IN TRANS ATHLETE BATTLE REVEALS HOW STATE'S POLICIES HURT HER CHILDHOOD AND SPORTS CAREER

"You're only signing for 0.002% of the population. You are subjecting all women, whether they're cis or trans, to rigorous tests to prove that they are not trans in order for them to play," Blossom added.

Dr. Phil replied, "I don't think it's so much the number of trans athletes, because there can be one athlete that can come into a conference like the Big Sky Conference, for example, and when they come into the Big Sky Conference, that one athlete can really erase a lot of really hard work and devotion and sacrifice that dozens, hundreds of women have spent years working on to achieve athletic heights."

The host then noted that scientific fact is "not a matter of opinion," showing how men on statistical average have attributes such as superior grip strength, superior total upper body strength, and higher vertical jumps.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Respectfully Dr. Phil, I’m gonna need you to have several seats. Let's be clear, trans women, again, are women," Blossom said, appearing to grow frustrated. "What you're showing me are male statistics and trans women are not males. Everything that I say can actually be proven, it's scientifically proven, and I would inquire you to do research on what you're saying, because again it's almost like you're trying to call trans-women men and that is not what trans-women are."

The activist went on to criticize Dr. Phil, claiming of his statements, "It sounds like conservative propaganda, and I think you have drunk the Kool-Aid and have gotten lost in the sauce."

Blossom went on to suggest instead that Dr. Phil should show statistics comparing transgender women with cis-women, otherwise, "I think that it is baloney and propaganda."