Trace Gallagher shares his funniest Thanksgiving food fail: 'A huge disaster'

“We have one tradition, and we’ve tried to keep this going every year,” Trace Gallagher says of his funniest Thanksgiving memory. “Sometimes, it is a huge hit. And sometimes, it is a huge disaster.”

Gallagher’s more amusing memory, of course, is about the latter.

As he explains, the Gallagher family often tries to prepare two separate turkeys on Thanksgiving. The annual tradition allows for more of a variety on the dinner table, but, on the other hand, it also allows for things to go terribly wrong twice over.

“This one year, we said we’re going to barbecue a turkey, and we’re going to deep-fry a turkey,” he says, explaining that the plan was to barbecue one bird over indirect heat for several hours, and time it just right so that the deep-fried turkey — which only takes about 40 minutes — would be ready at the same moment.

“Apparently, you’re supposed to put the turkey with the breast bone down on the grill, instead of the other way,” Gallagher laughs. “And I put it the other way.”

When it came time to check the grilled turkey, Gallagher said the bird was still mostly raw (“I mean raw raw,” he reiterates). And in the ensuing frenzy to slice it and grill it in smaller pieces, his family forgot about the other bird, which was burning to a crisp in the deep fryer.

“So our tradition of two different turkeys? Turned out to be no turkeys. A big turkey.”

Watch the rest of the clip above to learn what the Gallagher family ended up eating, and stay tuned to find out why he’s extra thankful to have his family together this particular Thanksgiving.