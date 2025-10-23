How a Turning Point reporter turned the tables on a liberal protester throwing racist insults at her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savanah Hernandez faced racist remarks while reporting at the "No Kings" protest in New York City on Saturday.

Hernandez, a field reporter for Turning Point USA’s Frontlines and a contributor to the organization, spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital about the experience. She described being targeted with racial comments from what she characterized as a predominantly older white crowd while covering the protest.

Hernandez has been covering protests like this one for several years.

"I have been covering on the ground protests, riots, the illegal immigration crisis, basically every story that the mainstream media refuses to touch for the last six or seven years now," Hernandez said

At this protest, Hernandez said she experienced racist remarks.

When she was trying to "rationalize" with an older white male protester who made the claim that Charlie Kirk was "this horrible racist anti-Semite," she shared what happened next:

"I tried to, you know, rationalize with him and say, 'hey, I'm an Asian-Hispanic woman. Charlie has hired me to represent his organization. How does that make him a racist?' He then called me a token and said that everybody needs one, apparently." Then the protester went on to call everyone associated with Turning Point a "fascist," according to Hernandez.

She described that rhetoric as "very normalized" throughout the protest.

"It's hilarious because the same exact people that are screaming that the right wing are racist are the same ones that are consistently telling me that I'm brown, that I, you know, shouldn't think the way that I do, that my politics are wrong, and that I'm gonna get deported," she said. "It didn't bother me because it's something that I'm used to hearing from the left wing. I have gone to protests outside of ICE facilities, and I am constantly told that I am going to be deported and that I am next."

Sarah Hernandez said she has never feared ICE or the police because she follows the law, just like other law-abiding citizens who have no reason to be afraid of law enforcement. However, she often hears people tell her that she’ll be deported, that she’s just a token, or that she wants to be White.

Hernandez added that she isn't a fan of the labels.

"I don't even like the label of I'm a Hispanic-Asian woman myself. Like I said, I brought that up to this individual because he himself thinks that Charlie is some white supremacist racist, and to give him a real world example, you know, I'm a living one."

Hernandez pointed out the demographics she witnessed at the NYC protest.

"Primarily older and whiter, I would say, which is very interesting. And it usually is these people who are the most outspoken. We are seeing a lot of the older generation really come out to these protests specifically."

Hernandez said that she is "not afraid" and will continue to do her work.

"I'm not afraid of these people. I think they are very radicalized, but I also think that we need people that are willing to go in the street and tell the truth. So you know, whatever happens, so be it," she said.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report