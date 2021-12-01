Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Top Democratic strategist blasted for claiming life would 'never' go back to normal because of pandemic

'Welcome to the stupidity of the real'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Media top headlines December 1 Video

Media top headlines December 1

In media news today, CNN suspends Chris Cuomo 'indefinitely,' 'The View's' Sunny Hostin argues the liberal host did nothing 'illegal,' and Bill Nye gets roasted for a TikTok video with President Biden.

Democratic strategist and former 2008 Hillary Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle was blasted Tuesday for claiming life would never go back to normal as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Washington Post piece about the potential political trouble for President Biden because of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Solis Doyle declared she would never not wear a mask when traveling on an airplane. She also claimed that the Biden administration wasn't receiving enough credit for getting the country to a place where people could actually get out and do things "that bring normalcy" into their lives.

AS OMICRON THREATENS US, IS BIDEN UP TO THE TASK?

"We’re never going to go back to normal. Personally, I don’t think I will ever get on a plane without wearing a mask," Solis Doyle told The Post, before arguing that Biden deserved praise for how his administration had been handling the virus.

"The administration has gotten us to a place where we can do things, where we can see our family and our friends and go shopping and go to a movie and do the things that bring back normalcy into our lives," she said. "I don’t think he gets enough credit for that."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Patti Solis Doyle poses for a photo during the National Institute for Reproductive Health's Champion of Choice luncheon at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for National Institute for Reproductive Health)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Patti Solis Doyle poses for a photo during the National Institute for Reproductive Health's Champion of Choice luncheon at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for National Institute for Reproductive Health) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for National Institute for Reproductive Health)

Critics took to social media to slam Solis Doyle, with one claiming her comments would continue to be true as long as Democrats were in power, and another arguing that Democrats would be "the party of masks, social distancing, and Dr. Fauci, until someone in their own party slaps them out of it."

"If this doesn’t convince you that Republicans need to win every election in 2022 and 2024, I don’t know what will," said journalist Drew Holden, while Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., argued that Solis Doyle's comments were why more Republicans needed to be elected to Congress. 

BIDEN SAYS OMICRON VARIANT IS ‘CAUSE FOR CONCERN, NOT A CAUSE FOR PANIC’

President Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Whether they want it or not, this is the message Democrats own and will own for the foreseeable future," said Fox News host Ben Domenech. "Welcome to the stupidity of the real."

BIDEN PROMISED TO ‘SHUT DOWN’ COVID, BUT OMICRON VARIANT POSES NEW CHALLENGE FOR ADMIN

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: Anthony Fauci (R), Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, speaks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting of the COVID-19 response team at the White House on November 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The World Health Organization designated it a variant of concern after South African officials discovered the variant last week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: Anthony Fauci (R), Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, speaks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting of the COVID-19 response team at the White House on November 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The World Health Organization designated it a variant of concern after South African officials discovered the variant last week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.