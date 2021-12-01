Top Democratic strategist blasted for claiming life would 'never' go back to normal because of pandemic

Democratic strategist and former 2008 Hillary Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle was blasted Tuesday for claiming life would never go back to normal as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Washington Post piece about the potential political trouble for President Biden because of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Solis Doyle declared she would never not wear a mask when traveling on an airplane. She also claimed that the Biden administration wasn't receiving enough credit for getting the country to a place where people could actually get out and do things "that bring normalcy" into their lives.

AS OMICRON THREATENS US, IS BIDEN UP TO THE TASK?

"We’re never going to go back to normal. Personally, I don’t think I will ever get on a plane without wearing a mask," Solis Doyle told The Post, before arguing that Biden deserved praise for how his administration had been handling the virus.

"The administration has gotten us to a place where we can do things, where we can see our family and our friends and go shopping and go to a movie and do the things that bring back normalcy into our lives," she said. "I don’t think he gets enough credit for that."

Critics took to social media to slam Solis Doyle, with one claiming her comments would continue to be true as long as Democrats were in power, and another arguing that Democrats would be "the party of masks, social distancing, and Dr. Fauci, until someone in their own party slaps them out of it."

"If this doesn’t convince you that Republicans need to win every election in 2022 and 2024, I don’t know what will," said journalist Drew Holden, while Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., argued that Solis Doyle's comments were why more Republicans needed to be elected to Congress.

BIDEN SAYS OMICRON VARIANT IS ‘CAUSE FOR CONCERN, NOT A CAUSE FOR PANIC’

"Whether they want it or not, this is the message Democrats own and will own for the foreseeable future," said Fox News host Ben Domenech. "Welcome to the stupidity of the real."

BIDEN PROMISED TO ‘SHUT DOWN’ COVID, BUT OMICRON VARIANT POSES NEW CHALLENGE FOR ADMIN