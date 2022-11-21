Top Biden admin official 'looked at me and lied' about the border, says Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Monday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to lie by claiming that there is "operational control" at the southern border.

"He looked at me and he lied to me in the House Judiciary Committee. … They do not [have operational control]. They know they do not," Roy said on "The Faulkner Focus."

"Do you know what's going to happen if Title 42 goes away with an administration that is embracing every policy possible to encourage people to come to the United States? We're going to get 15, 16, 17,000 people a day. That's more than the entire population of Martha's Vineyard," he told host Sandra Smith.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin detailed the continuing influx that he has witnessed at the border. He said Monday that despite claims from Mayorkas that the border is secure, "that is certainly not what we've been witnessing."

Melugin showed footage of migrants crossing the border into New Mexico's residential neighborhoods and said he didn't see any of them being captured.

"There were no Border Patrol agents around at any point in time. While we were shooting this video, they were busy elsewhere, said Melugin.

"These guys are not asylum seekers. They are actively evading. And again, none of them were caught. And this was just from a tiny little 200-yard stretch of the border here in New Mexico. There were more than 64,000 of these known gotaways at our southern border in the month of October alone."

Melugin said his team went into Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican city directly across from El Paso, and found migrants "crawling through" to enter the United States.

"We found a hole that was cut into our border wall like a little doggy door. These migrants go running up to it. They crawl through it. Once they do that, all they have to get through is a canal and a chain link fence. Well, guess what? There's another hole cut into that chain link fence. The migrants run up. They cut through those. They go through those little holes. And then once they're through both of those, they are into El Paso."

"CBP sources tell us just in that Del Rio sector, there have already been more than 72,000 illegal crossings. Keep in mind, Title 42 goes away in five weeks and CBP sources tell us they expect a surge on top of a surge when that happens," said Melugin.

Roy slammed the ongoing failure of the Biden administration to secure the southern border.

"This administration is using tiny little pieces of the code that are supposed to be exceptions to the security rule to blow the door wide open and encourage people to flood the zone."

A massive group of hundreds of illegal immigrants hit just one part of the southern border early Saturday as agents face tens of thousands of illegal crossings each month.

Fox News drone cameras showed the group crossing and turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas.

"Border Patrol agents are suffering. We just had another suicide this last week. Americans are dying from fentanyl and migrants are suffering from getting put in the sex trafficking trade. And 53 migrants died in my backyard in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio because of this administration. That's the reality of this administration's policies. They know it and they refuse to do anything about it," said Roy.

Roy called out Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for saying he wants a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented citizens and said Democrats are using migrants for political purposes and disregarding the dangers of the journey.

"Chuck Schumer doesn't care. Chuck Schumer wants to use these individuals as political pawns," he added.

The Biden administration sought and was granted a five-week delay to implement its plan for a post-Title 42 border situation.

The Trump-era order has been used to expel a majority of migrants at the border, and the Biden administration last month expanded its use to include Venezuelan nationals.

Border Patrol sources have told Fox News they fear the ending of the expulsions will lead to a fresh wave of migrants trying to get into the U.S. on the belief that they are now less likely to be removed.

