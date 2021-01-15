Media members jump to mock GOP Sen. Tuberville based on misquote about Biden inauguration

Media members shared a wrongly transcribed quote Friday from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., that made it seem like he wanted to delay the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden.

Tuberville told an Alabama news station that perhaps Biden's inauguration ceremony should be delayed, but not his swearing-in, which is constitutionally obligated to occur on Jan. 20. He is a staunch ally of President Trump who joined a group of Republican Senators who objected to certification of Biden's election victory,

"We'll have a new president," Tuberville said. "I don't know how big it's going to be. We probably could have had the swearing-in, and done an inauguration a little later on after we got this virus behind us a little bit. But again, we’re talking about Washington, D.C."

Mediaite flagged that CBS-42 conflated his remarks about the swearing-in and inauguration, however, quoting him in its article as saying, "We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit."

Numerous reporters jumped on the remarks on Twitter without noting Tuberville's words in the video did not match those in the text of the CBS report. Several were eager to portray Tuberville as constitutionally illiterate.

CNN's Chris Cillizza devoted an entire article to the supposed gaffe, writing, "Er, so, this is awkward, senator, but the whole Inauguration Day thing isn't, um, movable?"

He was ridiculed in November after botching the three branches of federal government, wrongly saying they were the "the House, the Senate, and the executive," when they are the executive, the legislative, and the judicial.

Tuberville had never run for office before 2020, when he ousted Democratic Sen. Doug Jones after dispatching Republican Jeff Sessions in the primary. He was a college football coach before entering politics, including a 10-year stint at Auburn from 1999 to 2008.