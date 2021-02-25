Tomi Lahren, Lawrence Jones host all-access CPAC show on Fox Nation

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren and Lawrence Jones will co-host a daily all-access look at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Lahren and Jones will offer Fox Nation viewers a unique glimpse at CPAC by interviewing a number of high-profile conservatives who will take the stage to share ideas with the crowd. Lahren and Jones will also explore the event and engage with attendees of the annual conference.

"The energy here is so high," Lahren told "Fox & Friends" Thursday as she sat at Fox Nation’s "CPAC All Access Live!" set.

"The theme of this year’s CPAC is ‘Un-cancel America.' That’s exactly what we’re gonna do, we’re going to bring the fire, bring the heat and Fox Nation is here in a big way," Lahren added.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, his first public remarks since Inauguration Day.

"Based on our sources, the president is going to prosecute his case of where Joe Biden has taken America," Jones said. "He’s gonna go through the policy changes that he's [Biden] has already enacted."

"A lot of our audience members are very upset," Jones added. "They don’t like the direction of the country but they’re also upset at the fact that they don’t hear from the conservative movement on what their agenda items are, what went wrong in the past election."

