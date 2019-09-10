Tomi Lahren: Jussie Smollett's lawyers pull last minute stunt to dismiss case before trial

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren weighed in on the latest developments in the Jussie Smollett saga after lawyers representing the actor shifted blame to the police, in an attempt to have the case dismissed from a federal court before it proceeds to trial.

"Now I never would have predicted all of the charges against Jussie would have been dropped after Chicago PD spent nearly $130,000 in overtime pay investigating his alleged attack, but I definitely could have predicated his lawyers would blame the city for it," said Lahren.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT WANTS CHICAGO'S LAWSUIT AGAINST HIM MOVED TO FEDERAL COURT

Smollett's lawyers responded to the city's call that the former "Empire" actor pay over $130,000 to cover police overtime and other costs incurred during the investigation, after the actor claimed to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago earlier this year.

Although the police probe concluded that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself, his lawyers alleged last week that it was the decision of the Chicago police to investigate the case to the extent that they did -- and that their client should not bear responsibility for that decision.

SMOLLETT'S LAWYERS SLAM POLICE FOR OVERTIME CHARGES IN HOAX INVESTIGATION

“The filing of a police report, in and of itself, does not necessitate a sprawling investigation nor does it, as a practical matter, usually result in an investigation as extensive as the one the CPD chose to undertake in this case,” said Smollett's legal team.

Lahren, however, wasn't having it.

"Jussie’s camp is really gonna fault Chicago PD for investigating his claim too much? Can you imagine if they wouldn’t have? Then what? Then Jussie would have accused the department and city of not caring about the attack," said the Fox Nation host.

"I don’t know how Jussie does it, but he always manages to make HIMSELF the victim- in some cases, LITERALLY," continued Lahren.

Lahren explained that she hoped Smollett would be required to pay the fine covering the investigation, saying it was the "least he could do."

"And after he pays up," Lahren said, "I hope he goes far, far away where he can’t harm the justice system, the taxpayer, or HIMSELF, ever again."

