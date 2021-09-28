Tomi Lahren blasts Dems' 'sleepy Joe math,' calls Biden spending plan 'a socialist starter pack'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted President Biden on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, and dubbing the Democrats' proposed spending packages as ‘a socialist starter pack'.

TOMI LAHREN: Well this is sleepy Joe math. $3.5 trillion equals zero to Joe Biden. Is anyone really surprised? This is Democrat math, if you remember during the Trump administration when we had those wonderful tax cuts, Nancy Pelosi called those crumbs, now this equals zero. This is a socialist starter pack as well as debt bomb and the problem is the Democrats believe that if the American taxpayer foots the bill, it really does cost $0, but what the American and young people need to understand is the government pays for nothing. The American taxpayer pays for everything. Everything comes at a cost. There is no such thing as a free lunch.

