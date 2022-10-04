Tomi Lahren: AOC, Democrats now seeing 'real-life' consequences of border crisis

OutKick host Tomi Lahren ripped hypocritical Democrats on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, calling out members of the party for advocating for sanctuary cities while lacking a plan to deal with the influx of migrants. Lahren responded after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke out against NYC Mayor Eric Adams' reported plan to set up a migrant center in her Bronx district, claiming a "better solution" is available.

AOC DOUBLES DOWN AFTER REPUBLICANS TRANSPORT MIGRANTS TO WASHINGTON, DC: ‘CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY'

TOMI LAHREN: I think it's quite obvious that Democrats love the idea of illegal immigrants. They love the idea of them being in the shadows, but when they're actually confronted with it, and they have to explain it to their constituents, why their shelters and their cities and their communities are being overrun, then suddenly want to make the problem go away. They try to tout what they do as solving a humanitarian crisis. I agree with them. There is a humanitarian crisis going on and a lot of it's going on at our southern border where these migrants, these illegal immigrants are coming in. Maybe we are getting to the point and, I don't want to be overly optimistic, but maybe we are getting to the point where Democrats are finally going to start looking at the Biden administration, and they're going to say we need an actual solution because we're being inundated, we are being overrun, the border cities and states are being inundated, and now these sanctuary cities are being inundated. Everything sounds good on paper and in a tweet until you have to deal with it in real life. AOC is finding that out. These Democrat mayors are finding it out, and I hope to goodness pretty soon the Biden administration is going to find that one out too.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: