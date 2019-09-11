Tomi Lahren: 2020 Dem Marianne Williamson discovers the true 'Dark Psychic Force'

"Our favorite author, presidential candidate, and warrior against the 'dark psychic force' Marianne Williamson is shocked to discover the Left is mean. Marianne, I could’ve told ya that!," said Tomi Lahren on Fox Nation's "First Thoughts."

During the second round of Democratic presidential debates, Williamson made headlines for warning fellow Democrats about the supposed "dark psychic force" of the Trump administration. The line drew applause from the debate audience.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON LEADS MEDITATION SESSION CAMPAIGN TRAIL: 'THIS COUNTRY NEEDS A SEASON OF REPAIR'

Now Williamson appears to be reconsidering who falls into that category. In a recent interview with New Yorker editor David Remnick, Williamson said, "I know this sounds naïve...I didn’t think the Left was so mean. I didn’t think the Left lied like this. I thought the Right did that, I thought we were better.”

On Monday, Williamson doubled down on that critique in an interview on Fox and Friends, saying, "I have seen on the Left as on the Right, there are too many people who do not recognize how important honorable debate is in a democracy... You can disagree with somebody's opinion but that doesn't mean you should be shutting them down or lying about them or misrepresenting their views."

Lahren reacted in disbelief, "Yes folks, the woman who has vowed to defeat Donald Trump with love...provided us with much-needed comic relief during the first 2 Democratic Debates will sadly not be on that debate stage in Houston later this week. BUT she has shed some light on a new discovery, a new 'dark psychic force,' if you will, and it is….The Democratic Party. Shocker!"

"Yes, the Left is mean. Yes, the Left is intolerant. No, the Left is NOT morally superior to the Right and far from it! That’s just the false narrative the Left has been conjuring so effectively for the last 20 years or more. It doesn’t take a sixth sense or a special psychic force spiritual radar to see it!" continued Lahren.

Lahren argued that narrow-mindedness on the Left has peaked, "especially since the 2016 election when Trump Derangement Syndrome became a far-reaching epidemic," and she pointed to several alleged examples of left-wing animosity.

WILLIAMSON DENIES SHE'S 'CRAZY' AFTER DELETING TWEET ABOUT 'POWER OF THE MIND' IMPACTING HURRICANE DORIAN'S PATH

"Let’s start with physical violence and harassment. The mere sight of the MAGA hat has become like a red cape in the running of the bulls, for crying out loud! But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Don’t forget about the violent acts of ANTIFA, which many on the Left refuse to condemn. And what about the tolerance the Left claims to have a monopoly on? HA! I can tell you, for a FACT, that’s not the case. I should know," said Lahren.

Lahren concluded with a message for America, "The only way this changes is if Conservatives stand up for ourselves. Truth is, there are more of us than the Left realizes or acknowledges. Just look at the 2016 election. But unlike the Left, we don’t need to fight physically, we don’t need to blacklist or censor, we have the IDEAS on our side. We just need to be more proud of spreading them. Remember, when the Left goes low, we actually go high."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary offering a refreshing and unfiltered perspective on issues across the country, join Fox Nation and watch "First & Final Thoughts" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.