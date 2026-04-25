Jim Acosta urges reporters to 'walk the f--- out' if Trump launches 'revenge attack' at Correspondents' Dinner

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Former CNN journalist Jim Acosta encouraged journalists to "walk the f--- out" of the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner if President Trump launches a "revenge attack" against the press during the event.

"I think if Trump starts doing that, the reporters in the room should walk the f--- out," Acosta said Friday on his self-titled show.

Former CBS and NBC anchor Katie Couric, Acosta's guest on the show, interjected, lamenting that reporters most likely wouldn't follow through. Acosta replied that, though unlikely, he still believed it would be the best course of action.

The ex-CNN journalist added, "My sense of it right now is that the media is one of the last institutions in this country that has come to the realization that you have to stand up to the bully... I think you have to stand up for something, stand up for our profession, and stand up for the First Amendment."

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Acosta continued, saying his "understanding" is that Trump intends to "trash everybody" and leave before awards are doled out or before other activities occur.

"I think that's such a travesty," he continued, noting the camera's tendency to home in on members of the audience throughout the event.

"I think the folks in the room have got to be very careful as to how they're responding to this because it's already a bad look."

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Acosta additionally warned reporters against laughing at Trump's jabs against specific members of the press or specific media outlets, should those insults arise.

"If [reporters are] sitting there laughing at Trump trashing this anchor or this correspondent or this news organization, it's just going to look terrible, and I think he's done this intentionally to put the media in a position where they can be a part of his media strategy," he told Couric.

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Couric agreed, adding to the conversation, "To yuck it up, as he insults them, is also a bad look, and also, as JVL ["The Bulwark’s'" Jonathan V. Last] said yesterday, you know, it's being complicit..."

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Acosta had previously pointed to an article from "The Daily Beast," claiming Trump intends to launch a "revenge attack" against the media at the dinner.

The exchange between Acosta and Couric was first noticed by NewsBusters.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

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Trump announced Monday that he accepted the invitation to attend this year's dinner, explaining that the country's 250th anniversary influenced his decision.

Trump's attendance will mark the first time he has been present at the event as president in either term.