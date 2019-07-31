Expand / Collapse search
Marianne Williamson warns of 'dark psychic force' of Trump in viral debate moment

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson compares immigration raids to Nazi GermanyVideo

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reacts to controversial comments from the 2020 candidate and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on 'The Story.'

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson warned fellow Democrats at Tuesday night’s debate in Detroit about the "dark psychic force" of the Trump administration.

The self-help author cautioned the other candidates that “wonkiness” would not stop the "collectivized hatred" of the president and would lead to “very dark days” for Democrats. The line and others of hers drew uproarious applause from the debate audience.

"It's bigger than [the] Flint [water crisis]," Williamson continued. "It’s particularly people of color. It’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back, and if the Democrats don’t start saying it, why would those people feel they’re there for us?"

After the debate, “dark psychic force” was trending on Google and Twitter.

Williamson, who was relatively unknown before the first debate in June, caught viewers by surprise when she said she would “harness the power of love” to beat Donald Trump.

In her closing statement last month she said her first call as president would be to New Zealand’s prime minister to tell her, “Girlfriend, you are so on,” regarding which country treats children better.