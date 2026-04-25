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  • Published
    41 Images

    In pictures: Before and after the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

    From arrivals to evacuation, see photos from the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting halted the night.

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  • President Donald Trump
    President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C., after shots were fired and forced the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. 
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    Nathan Howard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Emergency responders return to their truck pushing a gurney.
    Emergency responders return to their truck pushing a gurney carrying equipment outside the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as President Donald Trump attended the annual event, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated.
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Attendees embrace as they leave after loud bangs
    Attendees embrace as they leave after gunfire was heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. 
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    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • US Marshalls walk through the lobby of the Washington Hilton
    U.S. Marshals walk through the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. 
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dana Perino and other journalists huddled.
    Agents escort people out of the Washington Hilton after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The president is making his first appearance at the annual event.
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    Nathan Howard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Agents escort people out of the Washington Hilton after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
    Agents escort people out of the Washington Hilton after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Nathan Howard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Reporters run and react after loud bangs.
    Reporters react during an incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump was evacuated from the dinner, which he was attending for the first time while in office.
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    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Agent yells as others draw their guns.
    Agents draw their guns during the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.
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    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Agents draw their guns in the ballroom.
    Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.
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    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump pledge during the pledge of allegiance.
    First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.
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    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Trump seen in vehicle on way to White House Correspondents' dinner.
    WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: President Donald Trump arrives at the Washington Hilton for The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC. 
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    Andrew Leyden/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Scott Bessent walks the red carpet.
    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent poses for photographers at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
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    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana / AP Newsroom
  • Protesters demonstrate against Pete Hegseth on the red carpet.
    Protesters stand on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington.
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    AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein / AP Newsroom
  • Code Pink co-founder being removed by security.
    Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin speaks to the media after being removed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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    AP Photo/Allison Robbert / AP Newsroom
  • Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Christina walk the red carpet.
    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Christina Dousdebes Rubio, attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. 
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Pete Hegseth and wife Jennifer Rauchet walk the red carpet
    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. 
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Lorenz walks the red carpet.
    Taylor Lorenz attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jeanine Pirro walks the red carpet.
    U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Shannon Bream walks the red carpet.
    Shannon Bream at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn Burgum walk the red carpet.
    US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn Burgum attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy share a kiss on the red carpet.
    Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lee Zeldin and his wife Diana Zeldin walk the red carpet.
    EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and his wife Diana Zeldin attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. 
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kennedy walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
    Kennedy at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The Millers walk the red carpet.
    White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and Katie Miller attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bret Baier and his wife walk the red carpet.
    Bret Baier and Amy Baier attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife actress Cheryl Hines walk the red carpet.
    Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife actress Cheryl Hines attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Oz and Mehmet Oz walk the red carpet.
    Lisa Oz and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Protesters Gather To Demonstrate Against The White House Correspondents' dinner.
    Protesters gather across the street from the Washington Hilton to demonstrate against The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Luke Johnson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
    Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Karoline Leavitt walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kaitlan Collins walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
    Kaitlan Collins attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Protesters dress up to demonstrate against the Trump administration and Israel.
    Protesters dress up and gather across the street from the Washington Hilton to demonstrate against The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Luke Johnson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sandra Smith walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
    Sandra Smith attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Suzanne Kianpour walks the red carpet with 'all eyes on Iran' written on the palm of her hands
    Suzanne Kianpour attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Linda McMahon walks the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
    Secretary of Education Linda McMahon attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alina Habba walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
    Alina Habba attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Margaret Brennan attends the White House Correspondents' dinner red carpet.
    Margaret Brennan attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. 
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chief of Staff to Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Nancy Lee and her husband Ryan Graham attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
    Chief of Staff to Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Nancy Lee and her husband Ryan Graham attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
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    Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
    Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Jacqui Heinrich walk the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
    Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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    Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Suspect lays on ground in WHCD shooting incident
    A suspect lies face down on the floor as law enforcement officers detain him following a security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.
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    @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social / Unknown
  • Published
    41 Images

    In pictures: Before and after the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

    From arrivals to evacuation, see photos from the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting halted the night.

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  • In pictures: Before and after the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
  • President Donald Trump
  • Emergency responders return to their truck pushing a gurney.
  • Attendees embrace as they leave after loud bangs
  • US Marshalls walk through the lobby of the Washington Hilton
  • Dana Perino and other journalists huddled.
  • Agents escort people out of the Washington Hilton after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
  • Reporters run and react after loud bangs.
  • Agent yells as others draw their guns.
  • Agents draw their guns in the ballroom.
  • Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump pledge during the pledge of allegiance.
  • Trump seen in vehicle on way to White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Scott Bessent walks the red carpet.
  • Protesters demonstrate against Pete Hegseth on the red carpet.
  • Code Pink co-founder being removed by security.
  • Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Christina walk the red carpet.
  • Pete Hegseth and wife Jennifer Rauchet walk the red carpet
  • Taylor Lorenz walks the red carpet.
  • Jeanine Pirro walks the red carpet.
  • Shannon Bream walks the red carpet.
  • Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn Burgum walk the red carpet.
  • Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy share a kiss on the red carpet.
  • Lee Zeldin and his wife Diana Zeldin walk the red carpet.
  • Kennedy walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
  • The Millers walk the red carpet.
  • Bret Baier and his wife walk the red carpet.
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife actress Cheryl Hines walk the red carpet.
  • Lisa Oz and Mehmet Oz walk the red carpet.
  • Protesters Gather To Demonstrate Against The White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Karoline Leavitt walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Kaitlan Collins walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Protesters dress up to demonstrate against the Trump administration and Israel.
  • Sandra Smith walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Suzanne Kianpour walks the red carpet with 'all eyes on Iran' written on the palm of her hands
  • Linda McMahon walks the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Alina Habba walks the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • Margaret Brennan attends the White House Correspondents' dinner red carpet.
  • Chief of Staff to Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Nancy Lee and her husband Ryan Graham attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
  • Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.
  • Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Jacqui Heinrich walk the red carpet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
  • Suspect lays on ground in WHCD shooting incident
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