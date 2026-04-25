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In pictures: Before and after the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
From arrivals to evacuation, see photos from the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting halted the night.
- President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C., after shots were fired and forced the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.read more
- Emergency responders return to their truck pushing a gurney carrying equipment outside the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as President Donald Trump attended the annual event, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated.read more
- Attendees embrace as they leave after gunfire was heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.read more
- U.S. Marshals walk through the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.read more
- Agents escort people out of the Washington Hilton after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The president is making his first appearance at the annual event.read more
- Agents escort people out of the Washington Hilton after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- Reporters react during an incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump was evacuated from the dinner, which he was attending for the first time while in office.read more
- Agents draw their guns during the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.read more
- Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.read more
- First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.read more
- WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: President Donald Trump arrives at the Washington Hilton for The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent poses for photographers at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)read more
- Protesters stand on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington.read more
- Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin speaks to the media after being removed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026.read more
- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Christina Dousdebes Rubio, attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.read more
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.read more
- Taylor Lorenz attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- Shannon Bream at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn Burgum attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and his wife Diana Zeldin attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- Kennedy at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and Katie Miller attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.read more
- Bret Baier and Amy Baier attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife actress Cheryl Hines attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- Lisa Oz and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- Protesters gather across the street from the Washington Hilton to demonstrate against The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Kaitlan Collins attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.read more
- Protesters dress up and gather across the street from the Washington Hilton to demonstrate against The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Sandra Smith attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Suzanne Kianpour attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Secretary of Education Linda McMahon attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- Alina Habba attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Margaret Brennan attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- Chief of Staff to Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Nancy Lee and her husband Ryan Graham attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.read more
- Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC.read more
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.read more
- A suspect lies face down on the floor as law enforcement officers detain him following a security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.read more
In pictures: Before and after the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
From arrivals to evacuation, see photos from the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting halted the night.
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- In pictures: Before and after the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting