Marianne Williamson denies she's 'crazy' after deleting tweet about 'power of the mind' impacting Hurricane Dorian's path

Author Marianne Williamson, a longshot 2020 candidate, came out swinging Wednesday after a reporter tweeted a screenshot of her appearing to attribute Hurricane Dorian's changed path to the "creative use of the power of the mind."

"Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea," she said in a now-deleted tweet. "It is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm."

After reporter Yashar Ali tweeted that post, Williamson accused him of trying to "debunk, counter or mischaracterize anything I do."

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON WARNS OF 'DARK PSYCHIC FORCE' OF TRUMP IN VIRAL DEBATE MOMENT

"Would you like to have an honest and fair public dialogue? Since I'm neither crazy, irresponsible nor dangerous, I would appreciate the opportunity to counter the caricature," she said.

Ali seemed baffled by Williamson's response, writing in turn: "Not sure why this tweet provoked your frustration @marwilliamson. I simply noted that you deleted a tweet."

"I did not editorialize," he added before knocking her lack of support among Democrats. "With respect to your offer to have an [sic] 'public dialogue,' thank you but I am reserving my time to speak to candidates who qualified for the debate."

In another tweet, Williamson seemed to deny that she claimed that "power of the mind" affected Hurricane Dorian's path.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williamson's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Williamson has caught attention for her apparently new age appeal, regularly referring to things like a "dark psychic force" surrounding Trump's presidency. Although Williamson was able to participate in the first two primary debates, she was unable to make the stage for the third debate in September.