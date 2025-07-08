Chicago mayor vows city police 'will not ever cooperate with ICE'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed Tuesday that his city "will not ever cooperate with I.C.E."

"You know, again, it’s unconscionable at a time in which so many working people and poor people need government to show up for them, that this administration, the Trump administration, has caused so much consternation and division," Johnson said Tuesday during a press conference.

Johnson was responding to a question about whether the city would "set up local police perimeters around schools to shield students from federal agents without warrants."

"Look, we are welcoming city ordinance," Johnson said. "Our local police department will not ever cooperate with I.C.E., whatever their constitutional authority is. That is obviously relegated to the Trump administration. All of our sister agencies, city departments have been thoroughly briefed by a corporate counsel, and I'll pass it over to her in a second about what they can and cannot do."

Johnson has been vocal about his criticism of I.C.E.

Last month, he urged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to "speak up" regarding I.C.E.’s immigration enforcement that the mayor characterized as "terrorism,."

Johnson has also said that Chicagoans should "rise up" against I.C.E.

The City of Chicago has allowed in over 51,000 illegal immigrants from the southern border since August 31, 2022.

Last week, Trump "border czar" Tom Homan discussed attacks on I.C.E. agents during an appearance on "The Will Cain Show" where he also criticized a new app called ICEBlock that is reportedly being used to track ICE agents .

"Assault against I.C.E. is up over 500%," Homan said. "Now you've got an app that's going to tell where I.C.E. operations are going to. It's only a matter of time before ICE agents are ambushed by some nut, like what happened in L.A., throwing them out a cocktail, throwing bricks at these officers. This is just disgusting at every level."

Fox News Digital reached out to I.C.E. and the White House for comment on Mayor Johnson's remarks and have yet to receive a response.

