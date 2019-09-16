Tom Homan to anti-ICE protesters targeting Microsoft: If they studied the issue, they'd thank ICE

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan delivered a message Monday to the protesters who targeted a Microsoft store in New York City over the weekend to demand the tech giant cease cooperating with ICE.

Police said Saturday that 76 immigration policy protesters had been arrested at a demonstration outside Microsoft's flagship store in midtown Manhattan.

The protesters demanded that Microsoft stop doing business with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), staging a sit-in that forced the store to close its doors early.

Responding on "Fox & Friends," Homan called the demonstration "ridiculous," arguing most of the protesters don't know the facts about ICE.

"If you studied the issue, you'd thank ICE instead of vilifying them," he said, arguing the left has gone "so far out of control on this issue" and favors "open borders."

Homan argued that ICE has rescued thousands of children from "predators," stopped deadly opioids from coming into the United States and fought terrorism.

"They arrested 127,000 criminals off the streets last year. Not just illegal aliens, those that committed crimes against U.S. citizens. And they want this company to stop working with us?" he asked.

In videos posted to Twitter, protesters could be seen holding signs that read, "This is the price for business with ICE." The protest was organized by an activist group called Close the Camps NYC.

Protesters have called for the company to cancel its data processing contract with ICE, calls that were echoed by some of Microsoft's own employees last year.

In June of last year, Microsoft released a statement saying that the company "is not working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or U.S. Customs and Border Protection on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.