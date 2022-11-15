Tom Homan hammers Biden admin after top border official was forced out: 'He's leaving for one reason only'

Tom Homan spoke Tuesday about the reasons for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus' forced resignation.

The former acting ICE director joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Magnus' resignation and how the Biden administration aims to "dismantle" border security.

This comes as the CBP reports more than 230,000 border apprehensions in October.

"He did exactly what [DHS Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas wanted him to do. They hired him for his ideology, he supported sanctuary cities. … He attacked the Trump policies that secured the border. They hired him because he would do exactly what they wanted him to do, not enforce the law on the border," Homan told Brian Kilmeade.

Homan said "nothing changes" now that Magnus is out and the only reason he was forced to resign was due to concerns about potential oversight hearings by a Republican-controlled House.

"He's leaving for one reason and one reason only: because they are afraid of oversight hearings by the Republicans once they take the House, they don't want him around."

Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey said on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, that Magnus was a "scapegoat" for the Biden administration.

"He's just a scapegoat because this administration has gotten a significant amount of bad press because of this issue. So they had to do something to give the pretense that they're actually taking this issue seriously. So here is somebody easily easy to throw under the bus."

Fahey said Magnus should be upset at the Biden administration for being forced to resign because he was doing exactly what they wanted him to do, "which in fact, was nothing."

Republican lawmakers have said Mayorkas should be next on the chopping block after Magnus' resignation over the weekend.

Magnus resigned from his post after being given an ultimatum to quit or get the pink slip. He had previously refused to step down.

"The Biden administration found their fall guy for the chaos at the border," Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

"Responsibility for the border crisis lies with Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and real accountability starts with Mayorkas being impeached. Every moment the border remains open only heightens the present humanitarian and national security crisis."

Magnus was told to resign or be fired by Mayorkas, according to a government source.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the Republicans’ calls for Mayorkas to resign.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.