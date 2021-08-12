Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Homan slams GOP senators who backed infrastructure bill without demanding border crisis fix

Homan says 'public health crisis' developed at border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tom Homan slams GOP senators for not demanding Biden address border crisis Video

Tom Homan slams GOP senators for not demanding Biden address border crisis

Fox News contributor Tom Homan on border crisis.

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan on Thursday slammed GOP senators for not demanding the Biden administration address border issues.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM DHS ON 'APPALLING' BORDER NUMBERS AS CRISIS ESCALATES

TOM HOMAN: That's why it's not just a national security crisis. It’s just not a public safety crisis because we know how many criminals and the Border Patrol has already arrested over 8000. It’s a public health crisis. 

That's why I'm upset with a lot of Republican congressmen and senators. Not one single senator should have voted for that infrastructure bill. They should have held out until something was done on this border. This border should be front and center. Republicans need to not meet with the Democrats. They need to talk about no legislation until they hold this administration accountable. And demand action on the border.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Biden admin faces backlash as COVID surges at border Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.