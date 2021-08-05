Tom Homan calls out Biden over border crisis: 'Wake the hell up'

Former acting ICE director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan joined "America Reports" Thursday and called out the Biden administration for the migrant crisis at the southern border as it continues to intensify.

TOM HOMAN: To the president, the vice president, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, you know, wake the hell up. They need to do their job. They have surrendered this border to the criminal cartels in Mexico. We no longer have operational control of the border. I mean half the Border Patrol – nearly half the Border Patrol – is no longer doing their job on the border. They’re taken off-line patrol to process aliens to facilities, which means our Border Patrol is half guarded. It’s not a coincidence there's over 90,000 fentanyl overdoses already this year. I mean they’ve already arrested over 8,500 criminals — 49 of them convicted of murder. Our border’s out of control.

The president and the secretary and the vice president are ignoring this. The northern border—people forget about the northern border. The northern border's vulnerable now because a lot of those officers have been sent down south to help process the ones who remain on the border — they’re processing aliens virtually on a computer. River patrol, road Patrol is virtually non-existent on the northern border. This country is very vulnerable, the most vulnerable I’ve seen it in my three-decade career.

