Tom Homan brings attention to number of migrants who died under Biden's watch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan blasted the Biden administration over the ongoing border crisis, saying it's causing death and pain for both Americans and migrants on "The Ingraham Angle."

TOM HOMAN: The reality is that Biden's border policies are killing people at record numbers. And I just heard the AG, she sounded upset and she should be. I saw Chad Wolf earlier, he said he was hot and bothered. He should be, he should be angry. But I wake up, I wake up every day pissed off because I've served this country. I wore that green uniform. I was a special agent for decades. I've been investigating these organizations smuggling, trafficking, women, children, smuggle drugs, smuggle guns. I've held dying children in my arms. I've talked to girls as young as 11 years old who got raped multiple times. What no one's talking about, what we're talking about here on this show tonight, is a number of migrants who have died since Joe Biden became president. Over 1,200 migrants have died — 1,200 deaths on U.S. soil since Joe Biden became president. Over 100,000 Americans died on fentanyl overdoses. This is tragic.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS UNVACCINATED MIGRANTS ALLOWED IN US AND TENNIS PLAYER WHO ISN'T ARE ‘TWO DIFFERENT THINGS’

This just gets me angry every day because when you see what I've seen in 35 years, you understand secure borders save lives. And for them to attack me, saying the Trump administration's policy is inhumane when we had illegal immigration at a 40-year low. It was down 83%. How many women weren't being raped? How many people didn't die of drug overdoses because drugs weren't flowing across the border as they are now? How many migrants didn't die? How many children didn't drown in a river? So I am angry every day because this administration opened the border up, it's causing massive death and pain to not only Americans, but migrants. And someone in the White House should care about that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: