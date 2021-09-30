Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spending
Published

Tom Cotton: Democrats are realizing how unpopular their agenda is

‘That’s why Nancy Pelosi is struggling to corral those votes,’ Cotton said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Cotton: Democrats are realizing how unpopular their agenda is Video

Cotton: Democrats are realizing how unpopular their agenda is

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton criticizes the left’s final push to include ‘unpopular’ agenda in spending bills on 'Fox News Primetime.'

Ahead of Congress’ final vote on the infrastructure bill, Sen. Tom Cotton slammed the left’s final push to include ‘unpopular’ agenda Thursday. Cotton warned the impact of excess spending would be on American families on ‘Fox News Primetime.’ 

AOC's Civilian Climate Corps, drug price controls, tobacco taxes in Dems' $3.5T 'infrastructure' bill

TOM COTTON: I think the House is going to have to vote so late tonight because Nancy Pelosi and her radical Democratic left are out looking for the tree around the Capitol on which all this free money grows. I mean, Joe Manchin put it well today. They want to transform this country with their socialist agenda. I mean, between the $2 trillion bill they passed in March, the trillion dollar infrastructure bill they want now, and even if you go with Joe Manchin, he's proposed $1.5 trillion welfare bill. That would still be $4.5 trillion of spending, Brian. That's taxes on every family in America, that's spending for illegal aliens, and welfare for deadbeats who won't even look for work, much less work. I think the Democrats are realizing just how unpopular their agenda is. And that's one reason why Nancy Pelosi is struggling to corral those votes. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Cotton: Democrats only care about taking your money and getting more power Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.