Tom Cotton: Democrats think a strong America is bad for our country

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Democrats don't want a "strong, sovereign" country Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. TOM COTTON: What you see is decline by design. The left has a 100-year plan to try to weaken the sources of American power. It goes back to Woodrow Wilson and the progressives' attack on our Declaration, our Constitution and the moral foundation of our country. It was not a very far slide into the 1960s and '70s when you had the radical blame America First Democrats, and today’s left is acting in their shadow. This is exactly what the Democrats wanted. Why is inflation up 13%, why does gas cost $4 to $5 a gallon? Why are you having trouble paying your utility bills? Why are your food bills so high? It's because Joe Biden and other Democrats promised to eliminate fossil fuels, the source of so much of our prosperity. It literally powers our economy.

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS KEEP PUSHING EXTREME MEASURES AMID GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

Why do we have 5 million illegal aliens entering this country in the last two years? Because Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and all those other Democrats promised to open our border. Why do the Democrats consistently, from Carter to Clinton to Obama to Biden, weaken our military, constrain us with crazy international treaties and bureaucracies? It’s because they don’t want a strong, sovereign America leading the free world. These are not things that are accidents, they're not mishaps, they're not bad luck or misfortune. This is their deliberate choices. They want to weaken the source of American power because they think a strong America is bad for our country and more importantly, in their eyes, bad for the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: