Tom Cotton on 'Fox & Friends': Democrats think 'inconvenient facts' are disinformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Tuesday a group of Republican senators have joined him in an effort to "defund" the Biden administration's disinformation board. Cotton joined "Fox & Friends" to call out the DHS disinformation board which Republicans call an attack on free speech.

BLACKBURN CALLS ON MAYORKAS TO DISBAND DISINFORMATION BOARD, DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT ITS AUTHORITY

TOM COTTON: Democrats think that disinformation is any fact inconvenient to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. That's why we don't have ministries of truth in our government and why we don't have the government refereeing political debates. Look at this woman that they appointed to run this so-called disinformation governance board. Just a couple of years ago, she seemed like a mentally unstable person on social media. She was claiming that the idea that the virus from China originated in the lab in Wuhan, which I was saying from the very beginning of the pandemic, was disinformation. She even went so far as to praise the Chinese Communist Party for their handling of the virus. It's one thing to have a mentally disturbed person on social media tweeting about that. It's another thing to give her power in our national security agencies to actually crack down on this kind of speech in our society. That's why I and a couple dozen Republican senators have joined me in an effort to defund this board if the Biden administration doesn't roll it back.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: