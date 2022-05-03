Blackburn calls on Mayorkas to disband disinformation board, demands answers about its authority

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to disband his newly formed Disinformation Governance Board, according to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

Blackburn sent the letter to Mayorkas on Tuesday, saying his board threatens Americans' First Amendment rights and that partisan control over the board will chill conservative speech in particular. Mayorkas has come under fire in recent days for creating the board, which critics have dubbed the "Ministry of Truth."

BIDEN'S DISINFO BOARD BETTER SUITED FOR ‘DICTATORSHIPS’: GABBARD

"I am particularly concerned that this administration will weaponize the Board as a political tool to discredit legitimate criticism of President Biden’s policies," Blackburn wrote. "These concerns are substantiated by the appointment of Nina Jankowicz—who has a history of political partisanship and supporting dubious claims—as the Board’s executive director."

Jankowicz has also come under fire for her record of policing political speech, tweeting on April 25 that the thought of "free speech absolutists" gaining control over social media platforms makes her "shudder."

PSAKI SAYS DISINFORMATION BOARD WILL BE ‘NONPARTISAN,’ ‘APOLITICAL’

Jankowicz also dismissed reports on Hunter Biden's laptop as a product of the Trump campaign, going on to suggest it was a Russian influence operation. Social media outlets censored links to the New York Post article detailing the laptop's contents at the time and used claims similar to those Jankowicz made to justify the action. The New York Times, Washington Post and other outlets have since admitted the laptop was authentic, however.

Blackburn also highlighted the timing of the board's creation, which coincided with billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. Musk has criticized Twitter in the past for a lack of commitment to free speech, and he says he will take the company private.

"The creation of the Board just two days after Elon Musk purchased Twitter raises the specter that this administration plans to step in to censor Americans’ speech when private industry is unwilling to do so," Blackburn wrote. "I urge you to disband the Disinformation Governance Board and make it clear to the American public that the Department of Homeland Security will not serve as a partisan tool to discredit criticism of the Biden administration."

Blackburn's letter ends with a trio of questions for Mayorkas, which she requests he answer by May 20. She asks Mayorkas to explain what authorities Jankowicz and the board will hold, reveal the sources of funding for the board, and divulge whether any outside groups were involved in the board's creation.