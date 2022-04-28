Sen. Cotton slams Biden, Mayorkas: They think borders 'should never be enforced'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Thursday DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden think the way to effectively manage the border is to "expedite the entry of illegal aliens" into the U.S. Cotton joined "Americas Newsroom" to react to Mayorkas' claim that the administration is handling the border effectively.

TEXAS SUES TO BLOCK BIDEN DHS RULE ALLOWING MORE ASYLUM-SEEKERS TO REMAIN IN US

SEN. TOM COTTON: It goes to show how deeply ideological Joe Biden's approach to the border is. We should be protecting our border. The only people crossing our border should be those who have a legal right to cross the border. Illegal aliens have no reason to be in this country. They should be turned back. If they have an asylum claim, they should have to wait in Mexico for that asylum claim. That would be effectively managing our border. Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden think an effective way to manage the border is to expedite the entry of illegal aliens. They're patting themselves on the back for surging resources to include, apparently doctors and nurses from our Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics, to the border so we can get more illegal aliens into the country faster. It is a deeply ideological approach from people who don't respect borders. They think that borders should never be enforced.