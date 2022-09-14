Tom Cotton: Biden’s war on energy is making us dependent on China’s energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said President Biden's failed policies are leading the country down a dark path as countries like Russia and China are brought closer together Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. TOM COTTON: It’s very dangerous. It’s been a cardinal principle of American foreign policy from the beginning that we don’t want a nation or coalition of nations like dictatorships in Russia and China to unite in the Old World with the ability to command its resources and territories and people to strike us here in the New World. Joe Biden’s weakness throughout all of 2021 toward Russia itself and on display last year in the debacle in Afghanistan enticed Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, and that's what created the conditions for these two countries to potentially grow closer together. Vladimir Putin is turning to China for assistance not only in technology and weapons, but also to buy the oil and gas that he needs to keep his economy afloat — which leads me to the second Joe Biden failure, which is Biden’s war on American energy — on oil and gas and coal.

Rather than Europe facing a dark, cold winter, we could be supplying them with natural gas to help power their homes and power their factories. Yet we are waging war here in America on our own domestic energy production, while at the same time we are making ourselves beholden and dependent to Chinese energy because China has most of the world’s so-called green energy technology market cornered. Both of these key failures have helped upgrade the conditions for Russia and China to grow closer together, which is gravely dangerous for America’s freedom, safety and prosperity.

