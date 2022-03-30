Expand / Collapse search
There is ‘plenty’ of evidence for search warrant against Bidens: Brett Tolman

Former US attorney discusses the investigation into Hunter Biden

Fox News Staff
There is ‘plenty’ of evidence for search warrant against Bidens: Brett Tolman

Right on Crime executive director Brett Tolman discusses the investigation into Hunter Biden and how major media outlets are finally reporting on it on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Brett Tolman spoke with "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday about the increasing evidence against Hunter Biden and his family members and how media outlets are finally reporting on the matter.

BRETT TOLMAN: It went through my mind that what has happened here is main justice in Washington, D.C., has brought everything inside D.C. You know, when I was a U.S. attorney, and not a lot of people realize this, but each individual U.S. attorney has independent authority. They're not under the finger of DOJ. They're nominated and confirmed by the president and the Senate, and they have the exact same authority as the attorney general. But if they cave and they give in and they let main justice take control, this is what you start to see. You see politics, you see containment. And that's what I saw when I saw The Washington Post story today. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.