Today on Fox News, Sept. 13, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Donald Trump Jr.; Jeh Johnson, former Department of Homeland Security secretary under President Obama; Robert Wolf, former economic adviser to Obama; Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m., ET: Economist Stephen Moore; Juan Williams, co-host of “The Five”; James Freeman, assistant editor of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m., ET: Lara Trump, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser; Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation host; U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Security vs. Civil Liberties” - In an effort to prevent more attacks after 9/11, the FBI created a terror screening center that produced a database, or a “watch list,” for known or suspected terrorists. Nearly two dozen Muslims in the U.S. claim they were wrongly put on the list, went to court, and won. Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, weighs in on terror watch lists and reacts to news of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, one of the masterminds behind 9/11, is finally getting a court date in 2021.

Also on the Rundown: Meadow Pollack was one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February 2018. Her father, Andrew Pollack, says the community knew the suspect was “a killer in waiting” but did nothing. Pollack sits down to discuss his new book, “Why Meadow Died,” and explains how some schools are failing to protect children. Plus, don't miss the “good news” with Fox News’ Tonya J. Powers and commentary by Fox Business producer Jaimie La Bella.



Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Donald Trump Jr.; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group; Melissa Malamut, New York Post reporter.

