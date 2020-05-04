Today on Fox News: May 4, 2020

STAY TUNED:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Newt Gingrich, former House Speaker; U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Ken Starr, former Whitewater independent counsel; Sarah Sanders, former White House press secretary; Dr. Oz.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: From empty streets to empty shelves? - Consumers are rushing to buy meat amid shortage concerns after the USDA reported beef and pork production were down significantly in April. Meat production plant closures brought on by the coronavirus are compounding the problem. Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of the Food Industry Association, discusses the strain on our supply chain, efforts by President Trump to curb the shortage, and the impact Americans might see in grocery stores.

Also on the Rundown: In the last couple of months, the coronavirus has completely changed our daily lives, including the American workforce. The virus has created “essential” workers, remote workers and rising unemployment across the country that doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. The big question is when we finally return to normal? What is our new normal? What will the future of jobs look like? How has this pandemic changed the way we work, what adjustments will be made permanent and what will companies and employers do to survive if there is another crisis? Alex Alonso, chief knowledge officer at the Society for Human Resource Management, and Erica Volini, global leader of Deloitte’s Human Capital Practice, weigh in.

Plus, commentary by FOX Nation host Tammy Bruce.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Ronna McDaniel, RNC chairwoman; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bret Baier, host of "Special Report"; Will Chesney retired Navy SEAL and author of “No Ordinary Dog"; Brad Meltzer, author of "The Lincoln Conspiracy: The First Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President—and Why It Failed"; David Ignatius, Washington Post columnist and author of "The Paladin: A Spy Novel."

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy gets reaction to the Tara Reade allegations from RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and has an update on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Janette Nesheiwat.