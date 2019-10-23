Today on Fox News, Oct. 23, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign; Bret Baier, host of "Special Report" on his new book "Three Days at the Brink"

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Bret Baier on History, Donald Trump and Making Deals with the Devil" - Bret Baier, Fox News chief political anchor, believes Americans can learn a lot from their history. The host of “Special Report with Bret Baier” is out with a new book called “Three Days at the Brink,” which tells the story of a secret meeting between world leaders at one of the key moments of World War II. Baier joins the podcast to discuss his new book and how it relates to politics today.

Also on the Rundown: President Trump says the Democrats are taking too long to approve a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she thinks they’re getting closer. So what is holding up the USMCA and will its ratification be good for American workers? FOX Business Network’s Kristina Partsinevelos has an update on where the deal stands and a look at China trade, Facebook violating antitrust and more.

Plus, commentary by Daniel Krauthammer, writer and editor of his father Charles Krauthammer's book “The Point of it All."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.