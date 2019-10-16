Today on Fox News, Oct. 16, 2019

STAY TUNED

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with Megyn Kelly.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "The Battle in the Buckeye State: Round Four of the Democrat Debates comes to Ohio" - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is standing by President Trump. At a time the president is facing a rapidly widening impeachment inquiry, and bipartisan criticism over his Syria policy the Kentucky Republican remains one of the presidents vocal defenders. Rand Paul joins the Rundown to discuss why and to express his concerns over the growing popularity of socialism among young voters.

Also on the Rundown: Trump has touted a “very substantial” phase-one deal with China that will benefit farmers, as the high stakes trade negotiations between U.S. and China continue. FOX Business Network Correspondent Edward Lawrence discusses what is included in phase-one of the deal and when the U.S. and China will move forward with phase two. Plus, commentary by Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: David Bossie, president of Citizens United; Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story with Martha MacCallum"; retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group.