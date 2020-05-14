Today on Fox News: May 14, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: An exclusive interview with President Trump

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Tom Homan, former acting ICE director; Guy Fieri previews his nacho showdown with Bill Murray for charity.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Legal Immunity for Reopening Businesses? - It didn't take long for the coronavirus to inflict damage on the economy. One study estimates 100,000 small businesses will be closed for good and the Fed expects the unemployment rate to only get worse. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., discusses reopening the economy, the controversy over giving legal protections to employers who decide to reopen and the possibility of more COVID relief from Congress.

Also on the Rundown: President Trump's ongoing feud with the media since he took office has only seemed to intensify during the coronavirus pandemic. Howard Kurtz, host of MediaBuzz on the Fox News Channel and The MediaBUZZmeter podcast joins the Rundown to discuss the president's relationship with the press during the outbreak, how former presidents have dealt with media coverage during crises in the past and how the 2020 election has taken a back seat due to the virus.

Plus, commentary by Guy Benson, host of "The Guy Benson Show."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy; U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks about how much longer some states will be under lockdown with Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov and Fox Business' Kennedy discuss the latest polls about the head to head race between Joe Biden and President Trump.