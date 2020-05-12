Today on Fox News: May 12, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary; U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther reflects on the support she has received since being released from jail.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "America vs. China": Maria Bartiromo on The Growing Tensions - Globally, the coronavirus outbreak has had the worst impact in the United States, which has nearly a third of the world's four million cases. Maria Bartiromo, host of "Mornings with Maria" and "Sunday Morning Futures," discusses her new special, "Fox Nation Presents America vs. China," our country's relationship with the nation, and the current economic crisis.

Also on the Rundown: Tech giants Google and Apple have teamed up to launch a COVID-19 tracking app to help prevent any further spread of the virus. The purpose of the contact tracing tool is to help identify users if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. FOX News Headlines 24/7 anchor Brett Larson tells us more about the app and its benefits and Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News' senior judicial analyst, explains the privacy concerns surrounding the use of the app.

Plus, commentary Fox Business producer Jaimie La Bella.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Hogan Gidley, White House principal deputy press secretary; U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-La.; House Minority Whip Steve Scalise; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses the Michael Flynn case with Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Adviser Lara Trump and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and discusses life under lockdown with comedian Dave Landau and Fox News contributor Professor Brian Brenberg.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-In.; Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker; Josh Kraushaar, politics editor at National Journal.