Today on Fox News: May 11, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland explains why she thinks Attorney General William Barr was right to drop charges against Michael Flynn. We'll get an update on Trump administration efforts to restart the economy from Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy and national Defense Production Act policy director. California gym franchise owner calls on Gov. Gavin Newsom to relax restrictions. Why Tesla plans to sue a California county over its coronavirus lockdown. Fox News contributor Dan Bongino joins 'Fox & Friends' to help celebrate National Police Week.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: The Fight for Control of Congress - With the Democratic presidential nomination all but secured by former Vice President Joe Biden, the spotlight now shifts to the Senate. This November, 35 senate seats are up for grabs with 22 controlled by the Republicans. Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, discusses the recent poll numbers from swing states and how the balance of power in the Senate will be determined on November 6th.

Also on the Rundown: America’s truck drivers are still on the road moving the majority of freight amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president of cross-border policy at the American Trucking Associations, discusses the supply and demand from truckers during the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the obstacles they face and what precautions they're taking.

Plus, commentary by Chris Hahn, radio host and former aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Trey Gowdy, former U.S. congressman representing South Carolina; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bret Baier, anchor of "Special Report"; and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses Attorney General William Barr and the future of the Biden campaign with Fox News contributor Donna Brazile.

