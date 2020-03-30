Today on Fox News: March 30, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Don't miss an interview with President Trump! Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses efforts to crack down on people fleeing COVID-19 hotspots to head to his state; Drs. Oz, Marc Siegel and Nicole Saphier react to the latest coronavirus news and answer viewers' questions.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Sonny Perdue, U.S. Agriculture Secretary.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury Secretary.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "How the Coronavirus Has Totally Reshaped the 2020 Race" - Like most things in America, the coronavirus crisis has upended the 2020 presidential campaign. But which candidate is benefiting? Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt discusses the latest Fox News Polls and how the uncertainties of today have impacted the race for the White House.

Also on the Rundown: Last Thursday was supposed to be opening day for America’s pastime. But like most professional sports, Major League Baseball put their season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully joins special guest host Ed Henry to discuss his love for the game and why he remains hopeful despite the current crisis.

Plus, commentary by Joshua Rodgers, author of "Confessions of a Happily Married Man."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue"; Bret Baier, host of "Special Report."