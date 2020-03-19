Today on Fox News: March 19, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: We'll check in with Dr. Oz. Plus, are millennials ignoring warnings about the coronavirus? We'll get an update on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic from US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Fox News medical contributors Drs. Marc Siegel and Nicole Saphier answer your coronavirus questions. Detroit Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch on MLB committing $1 million to ballpark employees as the baseball season is postponed.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: An interview with Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Secretary of Treasury.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: The government's response to our 'invisible enemy' - President Trump announced he will be invoking the Defense Production Act to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Following the president's announcement, the Senate passed the House's coronavirus response bill which ensures free testing for the illness and gives paid leave for certain workers. U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., discusses the relief bill, why he did not vote for it and what he would like to see Congress do to help mitigate the virus. Tom Spoehr, director of the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation, explains what the Defense Production Act is, when it's been used and how it will help in the battle against the coronavirus.

Also on the Rundown: People who take care of others both professionally or at home have to be extra careful to not pass along the coronavirus to those at high risk. Jason Young, a senior vice president at AARP and Dr. Janette Neshiewat, a medical professional and Fox News contributor, discuss what we must do to help protect seniors, patients, and health care workers.

Plus, commentary by Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C; Dr. Marc Siegel; Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council; and more.