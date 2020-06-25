Today on Fox News: June 25, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

'Hannity' Town Hall with President Trump, 9 p.m. ET: Don't miss a special Fox News town hall with President Trump moderated by Sean Hannity from Green Bay, Wis.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Does America need a national conversation over our historical monuments? Turning Point USA spokesman Rob Smith weighs in. Personal finance expert Chris Hogan on how folks can financially recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Oz how concerned Americans should be about a possible second wave of coronavirus. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Senate Democrats torpedoing his police reform bill. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordering quarantine for visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council

Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast, Noon ET: Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Blocked! A Setback For Police Reform - The Republicans' police reform bill has stalled out in the Senate. Democrats blocked it from moving forward, claiming they want a bipartisan plan. Sen. Kelly Loeffler joins to discuss to explain why she thinks the GOP's bill would have addressed the concerns of George Floyd protestors. The Georgia Republican also weighs on the likelihood of more coronavirus financial aid.

Also on the Rundown: Major League Baseball is set to begin its 60-game season starting in July. The teams and players have been negotiating for weeks on how to restart the 2020 regular season after being delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. So how will this season be different and what new protocols will be implemented so players can return and play safely? Former MLB great and 2-time World Series Champion Johnny Damon weighs in on all this and tells us what team he thinks will win it all this year.

Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, Fox News contributor and contributing editor with National Review.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah; Howard Kittell, president and CEO for the Andrew Jackson Hermitage; Chris Wallace, "Fox News Sunday" host; Eli Lake, columnist for the Bloomberg View; Bret Baier, host of "Special Report."

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy speaks with Alan Dershowitz about why he can't join the left or the right in politics anymore and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., will discuss how Congress plans to deal with police reform.