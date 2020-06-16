Today on Fox News: June 16, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence; Tammy Bruce, Fox Nation host and Fox News contributor. Bishop Aubrey Shines on a key step to addressing racism in America. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on how to interpret rising numbers of coronavirus cases in some states. As lockdowns ease, Dr. Oz explains how to limit your chances of catching COVID-19.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Sen. Tim Scott's Search For Common Ground On Police Reform - After more than three weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, President Trump is taking action and set to issue an executive order Tuesday to address the growing demand for law enforcement reforms. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., worked with the president on the issues and discusses that as the only black Republican in the Chamber, he wanted to lead the GOP's effort to change policing standards. Sen. Scott also weighs in on the debate over Confederate statues.

Also on the Rundown: In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender. Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night" and the "Livin the Bream" podcast, explains what Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act is and weighs in on why many people are saying this is a big day for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Plus, commentary by Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 senior campaign adviser; Dr. Janette Nesheiwat; Lt. Col. Allen West; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses the dangers of "cancel culture" with author and podcaster Adam Corolla and comedian Dave Landau.

