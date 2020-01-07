Today on Fox News: Jan. 7, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on escalating tensions with Iran; Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie updates us on the state of the VA; A new lawsuit claims Iowa State University is chilling speech in and out of the classroom.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Trump Sent Iran a Message. Are They Finally Listening?" - Iran is now vowing revenge for the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and President Trump continues to issue threats on Twitter. But as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, there are signs the President’s bold actions could be bringing us closer to peace. Retired 4-Star General and FOX News Senior Strategic Analyst Jack Keane joins the Rundown to defend the U.S. targeting of Soleimani and how it could bring Iran back to the negotiation table.

Also on the Rundown: Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the death of General Soleimani last week. But, does the mass gathering of Iranians actually suggest the country is unified? Iranian-American journalist Karmel Melamed and Political theorist and analyst Dr. Reza Parchizadeh, both who have left Iran, tell the “Rundown” the Iranians they know are celebrating the Soleimani’s death.

Plus, commentary by co-Host of the "Tyrus & Timpf" podcast, Kat Timpf.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Vernon Robinson, co-author of “Coming Home: How Black Americans Will Reelect Trump”; and more.