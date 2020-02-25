Today on Fox News: Feb. 25, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; GOP legislator and 19 co-sponsors are pushing to ban sanctuary cities in Georgia.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Martha MacCallum on Harvey Weinstein, Coronavirus and 2020" - Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum joins Tuesday's "Rundown" to discuss her new book about World War II and Fox Nation Special "Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima." She explains her family ties to the war and why she decided to write the book.

Also on the Rundown: Coronavirus fears infected stock markets around the world on Monday. It was a global sell-off that included a big plunge on Wall Street. The Dow was down over 1,000 points before gaining some of it back. Fox News Radio international reporter Simon Owen discusses how Europe is trying to cope with the outbreak. Then, Carl Goldman, who was on the Diamond Princess Cruise and has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, joins the Rundown from a biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to describe what it's like living with the illness.

Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with National Review and Fox News contributor.



The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Jim DeMint, former U.S. senator from South Carolina; Allen West, former Florida congressman and more.