Today on Fox News: Dec. 20, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Ben Carson, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

On Fox Business:

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary under President Trump.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Ted Cruz: The Democrats’ Impeachment Case Is "Collapsing"- Election Day is less than a year away but most of the attention is in on the impeachment fight in Washington. On Wednesday the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress", without any Republican support. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, weighs in on the impeachment fight and how a divided America can heal.

Also on the Rundown: Actor, singer, and comedian Joe Piscopo is well known for his time on "Saturday Night Live," where he starred in classic sketches alongside castmate and friend Eddie Murphy. Piscopo joins the Rundown to discuss his latest gig as a talk show host, his friendship with President Trump, and Eddie Murphy’s return to "SNL" after 35 years.

Don't miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Marc Thiessen, columnist at The Washington Post and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Eugene Scalia, U.S. Secretary of Labor and more.