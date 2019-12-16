Today on Fox News: Dec. 16, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dana Jewell, widow of Richard Jewell

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas; Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council under President Trump; and more