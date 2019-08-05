Today on Fox News, Aug. 5, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Kyle Bailey, pilot, aviation expert, former safety team representation for the FAA; Glenn Stearns, star of Discovery’s “Underwater Billionaire”; Evy Poumpouras, former Secret Service agent.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary; Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., member of House Judiciary Committee; Gregg Jarrett, attorney, Fox News legal analyst, author of “The Russia Hoax”; Jesse Watters, host of “The Five” and “Watters World.”

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "The Politics of Mass Shootings” - Two mass shootings devastated the communities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. Iona College political science professor Dr. Jeanne Zaino weighs in on how the media is reacting, and if these tragedies may influence the 2020 campaigns. Later: Is recycling really that good for the economy or the environment? Thomas Kinnaman, an environmental economist at Bucknell University, explains why we may no longer need to recycle. Plus: Commentary by Kristin Tate, author of “How Do I Tax Thee?: A Field Guide to the Great American Rip-Off.”

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.