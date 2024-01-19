Tim Scott's expected Trump endorsement roils NH, as Sununu claims Scott 'wouldn't have a job' without Haley

As South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott prepares to endorse former President Trump on Friday, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the lawmaker for spurning the woman who appointed him to the Senate.

Scott, who was an early contender in the presidential sweeps before suspending his campaign in late 2023, will endorse Trump at a rally in Concord, the state's capital.

Sununu made mention of Haley appointing Scott in 2012 to the Senate seat vacated by Republican Jim DeMint, who resigned to become president of the Heritage Foundation.

"Tim Scott wouldn't have a job without Nikki Haley. Nobody cares what Tim Scott thinks. If they did, he actually wouldn't have been driven out of this race three months ago," Sununu said when asked on "The Story" about the pending endorsement.

"The reason senators don't like Nikki Haley is because she calls them out for being overpaid and underworked, and being basically a privileged nursing home — I mean, that's what Congress and the U.S. Senate have become," the governor said, adding that it is no wonder that senators "feel threatened" by Haley.

Fox News Digital reached out to Scott's office for comment but did not receive a response.

However, Scott posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, standing in front of Trump's jet, saying, "I'm so excited for the announcement tonight. Just tune in, pay attention, listen closely and let's talk about four more years."

On "The Story," Sununu keyed into polling from Marist College, which depicted Haley as the only of the three remaining GOP candidates who could defeat President Biden in a general election matchup in New Hampshire.

Sununu later claimed the GOP sweep is essentially a two-person race at this point, characterizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a non-factor. DeSantis, however, won second place in the Iowa caucuses, though he did not win any counties.

Trump won 98 and Haley won one by a single vote in Monday's Iowa caucuses.

Sununu, who has long been critical of Trump, told Fox News the former president is "not a conservative" and that he supports big government solutions to issues, further blaming Trump for GOP losses in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The governor said Trump is also mistaken when he makes claims about particular partisan affiliations that are able to vote in the Republican primary.

Both South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham have endorsed Trump.