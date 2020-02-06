Tim Scott: Dems 'lose their minds' when Trump talks about helping minority communities

Democrats “lose their minds” at President Trump’s “laser-focus” on lifting America's “most vulnerable poor people," Sen. Tim Scott told “Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

“There’s a meme with a brain that explodes, that’s what happens when President Trump starts talking about bringing back more resources to the most vulnerable folks,” Scott, R-S.C., said.

SENATE ACQUITS TRUMP ON ABUSE OF POWER, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS CHARGES

“When he starts talking about the lowest Hispanic unemployment rate, when he starts talking about the highest increase in wages came from the poorest Americans who are working -- the story of the American comeback is a story that starts at the most vulnerable, fragile people on the economic ladder and moves up."

Looking back on Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, Scott said it was most “impressive” he has seen, particularly for highlighting "opportunity zones" and economic achievements in lowering female and Asian unemployment and investing in poor areas of the country.

"We're seeing almost 68 billion dollars getting ready to be deployed throughout this nation in those 9,000 areas where the average poverty rate is almost 30%," the senator added, giving an update on the progress of his urban revival measure "Opportunity Zones," which give capital gains tax breaks to people who invest in designated 9000 impoverished areas.

Just hours after Scott's colleagues in the Senate voted to acquit Trump on the two articles of impeachment brought against him, Republican lawmakers in the House introduced a resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The privileged resolution, which was introduced Wednesday by Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger, blasted Pelosi’s public shredding of the text of the address as “a breach of decorum” and said it brought “discredit on the House.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.