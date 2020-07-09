Trump campaign official accuses Biden of 'rooting against Americans and their prosperity'

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh accused presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Thursday of "rooting against Americans and their prosperity" as President Trump works to repair the economy ahead of the November election.

"We are already seeing the incredible growth, people [are] talking about V-shaped curves," Murtaugh told "Special Report" host John Roberts.

"Joe Biden laughed at that," Murtaugh went on. "Joe Biden needs to cling to the bad news. And everyone should remember this, good news for Americans is bad news for Joe Biden."

Earlier Thursday, Biden proposed spending $700 billion on American products and research in the hopes of turning the economy around.

"What a pathetic and sad place to be, actually rooting against Americans and their prosperity ...," Murtaugh said. "He needs for the economy not to recover, and for a man who wants to be president of the United States, what a pathetic place to be."

By contrast, Murtaugh claimed, Trump is focused on a full economic recovery and committed to bringing back millions of jobs lost by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the coronavirus crisis hit, the president's economic message has been even stronger," the communications director said.

When asked to comment on recent polling that shows Biden leading in key battleground states, Murtaugh proclaimed: "If we believed the public polls, then Hillary Clinton would be in the White House right now running for reelection."