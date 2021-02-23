Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Snack, a new dating app, is aiming to attract TikTok-obsessed Gen Z

The app allows users to share TikTok-like videos to their dating profiles

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
A new app called Snack is catering to helping the TikTok-obsessed demographic find love and stay engaged with the content of prospective matches.

Unlike apps that let you swipe through singles' dating profiles like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, the new Snack dating app allows users upload videos of themselves to their profiles, instead of uploading pictures.

Snack, a dating app allows users to share TikTok-like videos to their profiles, has already raised $3.5 million in funding. (iStock)

Singles can like each other's videos and share comments. A "match" is made when two users "like" the other’s videos, at which point they’ll be able to direct-message each other through the app and strike up a conversation. The free "video-based dating app" is also prompting users to "show your fun side, your serious side, your likes, your dislikes ... show who you really are" as a way to display their personality, according to its description.

"I very much believe someone will come in and usurp Tinder, and it’s going to be around video," Snack founder Kimberly Kaplan told TechCrunch.

Kaplan, a former executive at the dating app Plenty of Fish, secured $3.5 million in funding (so far) led by Kindred Ventures and Coelius Capital, the outlet reported.

Tik-Tok, meanwhile, continues to thrive during the pandemic. The app has amassed a whopping 100 million users, many who joined over the last year, TikTok’s VP of global business solutions Blake Chandlee told Variety.