Tiffany Trump joins #blackoutTuesday movement in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

The president's daughter, Tiffany Trump, has expressed her solidarity with a viral movement that attempts to shine a light on police brutality by, in part, posting completely black photos on social media.

Posting a solid black block on Instagram, Trump used the hashtags #blackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd. Blackout Tuesday is just one of the many forms of protest some have participated in as the nation grapples George Floyd's death.

Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. Video of the incident prompted widespread outrage and fueled concerns about systemic racism in the United States -- something many associated with Trump's father.

The #blackoutTuesday, also known as #TheShowMustBePaused, started as a movement designed to highlight police brutality in addition to inequality in the music industry. It was reportedly started by two female music executives -- Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas -- and serves as an intentional effort to disrupt the work week.

A website for the movement reads: "In response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police, #TheShowMustBePaused is an initiative created by two Black women in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard. We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives.

"Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can't wait until Friday for change. It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community."

Besides Trump, a number of other high-profile figures posted the black square on their social media accounts.

Many on Twitter and Instagram directly responded to Trump's #blackoutTuesday posts by targeting her father. "Maybe you could try to explain this to your father," one Instagram user said.

On Monday, the president announced that he would pursue military action in response to violent protests flaring up around the country amid Floyd's death. During that speech, he vowed not to let Floyd die "in vain."

"All Americans are rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed that for George and his family, justice will be served," President Trump said.

In a tweet Tuesday, the president claimed his administration did more for the black community than "any President since Abraham Lincoln," who ended the signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in some southern states.

"My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history," he tweeted.